Championship: Sunderland's £12.1m squad cost compared to Burnley, Watford, Norwich City and Swansea

By James Copley
Published 15th May 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 08:11 BST

Sunderland’s squad cost the club a seven-figure sum - but how does that compare to their Championship rivals?

Sunderland made an operating loss of £9million in their first campaign back in the Championship, the club's accounts have revealed. Information from the accounts also shows the figures for commercial revenue, television money and general income as well as wages.

The Black Cats have released their annual report covering the 2022-23 campaign, which saw the club surpass all expectations on the pitch to secure a sixth-place finish in the Championship, before losing to Luton Town in the play-off semi-final. The losses have grown from the £5.1 million figure in Sunderland's promotion campaign in League One, underlining the challenge of attaining sustainability in the second tier.

Here, we look at how much Sunderland’s squad cost compared to their rivals in the Championship. These figures were collated by Chris Weatherspoon from the Wise Men Say Podcast and Fair GameRead more of his work here.

You can also read a deep-dive into Sunderland’s accounts by The Echo’s chief football writer, Phil Smithby following this link.

Please note that these figures pertain to the 2022-23 season so include Premier League clubs like Sheffield UnitedBurnley and Luton Town while current League One clubs like Rotherham United, Reading and Blackpool also feature. The figures also only include players traded during that period and won’t include the likes of Adil Aouchiche et al.

According to the financial accounts for that period, Wigan Athletic's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £1.2million in terms of fees.

1. Wigan Athletic

According to the financial accounts for that period, Wigan Athletic's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £1.2million in terms of fees.

According to the financial accounts for that period, Rotherham United's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £1.3million in terms of fees.

2. Rotherham United

According to the financial accounts for that period, Rotherham United's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £1.3million in terms of fees. Photo: g

According to the financial accounts for that period, Blackpool's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £3.8million in terms of fees.

3. Blackpool

According to the financial accounts for that period, Blackpool's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £3.8million in terms of fees. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

According to the financial accounts for that period, Huddersfield Town's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £4.3million in terms of fees.

4. Huddersfield Town

According to the financial accounts for that period, Huddersfield Town's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £4.3million in terms of fees. Photo: Ashley Allen

