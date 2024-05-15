Sunderland made an operating loss of £9million in their first campaign back in the Championship, the club's accounts have revealed. Information from the accounts also shows the figures for commercial revenue, television money and general income as well as wages.

Please note that these figures pertain to the 2022-23 season so include Premier League clubs like Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town while current League One clubs like Rotherham United, Reading and Blackpool also feature. The figures also only include players traded during that period and won’t include the likes of Adil Aouchiche et al.

Wigan Athletic According to the financial accounts for that period, Wigan Athletic's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £1.2million in terms of fees.

Rotherham United According to the financial accounts for that period, Rotherham United's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £1.3million in terms of fees.

Blackpool According to the financial accounts for that period, Blackpool's 2022-23 Championship squad cost the club a grand total of £3.8million in terms of fees.