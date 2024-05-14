Sunderland’s Championship campaign ended in a disappointing 16th-placed finish, meaning the club faces a significant summer rebuild as it prepares to appoint a new head coach.
The squad changed considerably from that which beaten Luton Town at home in the first leg of the play-off semi final at the Stadium of Light one year ago today, with some key figures departing and the club committing even more significantly to it’s youth policy. So what did we learn about the club’s strategy over the course of the last two transfer windows, what worked out and what mistakes were made? We rated every single major transfer decision sanctioned by Kristjaan Speakman and Sunderland to address what needs to change in the summer ahead...
1. BAILEY WRIGHT - RELEASED
Having left for Rotherham in January of the previous window, it was always likely that Wright would depart in search of regular football. Brought real leadership on and off the pitch and a dependable performer, but was the right time for a fresh start. Decision rated: 7/10
Photo: Frank Reid
2. CARL WINCHESTER - RELEASED
Similar to Bailey Wright, was always likely to depart having moved on loan in the previous window. Another fine servant in helping the club get out of League One but was always going to struggle for regular football at Championship level. Decision rated: 7/10
3. LEON DAJAKU - SOLD TO HAJDUK SPLIT
Was the right time to part ways. The winger had never really managed to break through and find a settled position in the team and competition for places in the wide areas was growing with each window. Ultimately this was a rare case of the current hierarchy not being able to grow a player’s value at the club and his departure reflected that. Decision rated: 4/10 Photo: Frank Reid
4. NECTAR TRIANTIS - SIGNED FROM CENTRAL COAST MARINERS
Didn’t break through into the starting XI but did solidly enough when called upon. There was always recognition that it would take him time to adjust to a significant step up in the level, and in fairness it was a position where senior options were well established. Decision rated: 6/10 Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.