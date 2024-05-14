The squad changed considerably from that which beaten Luton Town at home in the first leg of the play-off semi final at the Stadium of Light one year ago today, with some key figures departing and the club committing even more significantly to it’s youth policy. So what did we learn about the club’s strategy over the course of the last two transfer windows, what worked out and what mistakes were made? We rated every single major transfer decision sanctioned by Kristjaan Speakman and Sunderland to address what needs to change in the summer ahead...