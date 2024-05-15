Ex-Sunderland keeper signs new deal with League One club after returning from injury setback
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge has signed a new contract with League One club Northampton.
The 31-year-old left Wearside to join The Cobblers two years ago, after making 66 senior appearances for Sunderland. Burge then helped Northampton win promotion from League Two during his first season at Sixfields Stadium, while he made 20 league appearances this term despite a hamstring injury which kept him sidelined for several weeks.
It’s been announced that Burge has signed an initial one-year contract extension, with an option of an extra year. Reacting to the news, Northampton boss Jon Brady told the club’s website: "We all know that Lee is a quality keeper and we are delighted he is staying with the club. His record and his pedigree is top class.
"He is consistent, he brings experience and a calmness to the goalkeeping position and he is another one who we believe there is more to come from. He came back into the side towards the end of the season and generally did well and we think Lee will benefit from a full, strong pre-season.
"We are pleased to have secured his signing early in the summer and that he will be staying with us.”
Burge spent three years at Sunderland after joining the club from Coventry in 2019 and was part of the side which won the Papa John's Trophy at Wembley in 2021.
