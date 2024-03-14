It’s three years to the day since Sunderland broke their Wembley hoodoo to beat Tranmere Rovers in the Papa Johns Trophy final - but what has happened to the players who featured?

Lynden Gooch scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute, latching onto Aiden McGeady’s pass, as the fixture was played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions. It was the first time the Black Cats had won at Wembley since the 1973 FA Cup final.

Here’s are the players who played that day and what has happened to them since:

GK: Lee Burge The 31-year-old joined Northampton in League Two in 2022 and made 38 league appearances as the Cobbles won promotion from the fourth tier last term. While he did keep his place in League One, Burge has missed Northampton's last eight league games with a hamstring issue.

RB: Max Power Power moved from Wigan to Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah last year. The 30-year-old hasn't featured since November following an injury setback which required surgery.

CB: Tom Flanagan After joining Shrewsbury from Sunderland in 2022, Flanagan is into the final few months of his contract at New Meadow. The 32-year-old has just returned from a knee injury he sustained in November.