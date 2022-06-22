Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old spent three seasons at Sunderland, after joining the Black Cats from Coventry in 2019, but wasn’t offered a new deal at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Burge made just 10 appearances for Sunderland last season and was given a period of absence due to heart issues.

He returned to the matchday squad in April and also appeared for the club’s under-23 side.

Northampton finished fourth in League Two last season before losing to Mansfield in the play-offs.

After Burge’s arrival was confirmed, Cobblers boss Jon Brady told the club’s website: “Lee is a quality addition and we are delighted to be able to bring him to the club.

“He is a really good age for a keeper and has a first class pedigree, he has played a lot of football in the Championship and League One and we feel he will be an excellent addition.

“There was a lot of interest in his services, as you would expect for a keeper of his experience and quality, and we are delighted we have been able to fend off that interest.

“He has the qualities we were looking for and we are excited to be working with him.