Sunderland will head into the second international break of the season sat proudly on top of the Championship table.

Friday night’s 2-2 home draw with Leeds United may well have seen Regis Le Bris’ side drop points on at the Stadium of Light for the first time this season - but that can take little away from what has been a fine opening two months of the campaign under the former Lorient head coach.

That infamous error from Leeds keeper Illan Meslier meant the Black Cats have suffered just two defeats in their opening nine games of the season and they sit level on points with Sheffield United, who earned maximum points in their home game with Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.