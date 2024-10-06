Sunderland's Premier League promotion chances assessed as WBA and Burnley drop points

By Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Oct 2024, 20:00 GMT

Sunderland have enjoyed a fine opening two months to the season - but what are their chances of securing promotion into the Premier League?

Sunderland will head into the second international break of the season sat proudly on top of the Championship table.

Friday night’s 2-2 home draw with Leeds United may well have seen Regis Le Bris’ side drop points on at the Stadium of Light for the first time this season - but that can take little away from what has been a fine opening two months of the campaign under the former Lorient head coach.

That infamous error from Leeds keeper Illan Meslier meant the Black Cats have suffered just two defeats in their opening nine games of the season and they sit level on points with Sheffield United, who earned maximum points in their home game with Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

But what are Sunderland’s chances of securing promotion into the Premier League this season? We take a look at the latest Championship title odds as several clubs vying for promotion experienced contrasting fortunes over the weekend.

Championship promotion odds: 500/1

1. Portsmouth

Championship promotion odds: 500/1 | Getty Images

Championship promotion odds: 300/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

Championship promotion odds: 300/1 | Getty Images

Championship promotion odds: 150/1

3. Oxford United

Championship promotion odds: 150/1 Photo: David Rogers

Championship promotion odds: 150/1

4. QPR

Championship promotion odds: 150/1 | Getty Images

