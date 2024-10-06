Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland starlet Zak Johnson has been a regular fixture in the Black Cats’ first team squad this season

Sunderland U21s coach Graeme Murty has admitted that defender Zak Johnson still has “lots to do” if he is to establish himself as a regular part of the Black Cats’ first team plans, but is “hopeful” that the teenager has what it takes to make it at the Stadium of Light.

With injuries and a lack of notable full-back cover stretching Regis Le Bris’ senior squad relatively thin, Johnson has been named in four of Sunderland’s eight Championship match day squads so far this term, including their two most recent outings against Watford and Derby County. The 19-year-old also played a full 90 minutes in August’s first round EFL Cup defeat against Preston North End.

On Tuesday evening, Johnson was absent from U21s duty due to a conflicting first team schedule, and speaking about his player after a 2-0 win over Lyon in the Premier League International Cup, Murty was quick to point out the positive qualities that have brought him this far - while also tempering expectations a little.

He said: “He [Johnson] has got lots to do. He's a very, very young man. He's got lots of development to do. He's had a couple of experiences out on loan. He's a very, very driven person. He's a maximiser of his time and he's a radiator for others to help them deliver their best. So we're really hopeful that he can continue his growth, continue his development and continue to absorb the lessons that he's been exposed to.”

Johnson spent time on loan with Hartlepool United and Irish outfit Dundalk FC last season, racking up 29 senior appearances in total. At the time of writing, he has also played three times for Sunderland’s first team. Addressing the prospect of another temporary exit earlier in the summer, Johnson told The Echo: “I've touched on me being selfish, and as a player, you want to play at the highest level you can.

“Now, Dundalk isn't as high level as what we've just played today [in a pre-season friendly against Blackpool] and the fact that I've played there and I've felt really good and comfortable has only made me think more away from Dundalk and the Irish league and more focused on what I can play and try and test myself as much as possible.

“So ultimately, there is maybe some unfinished business there. I don't know, maybe I'll touch down on it later in my career, but now I just feel like I need to play at the highest level possible, whether that's League Two, League One, Championship, wherever, and just play as many games.”