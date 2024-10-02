'Amazing' - Derby County player lavishes praise on Sunderland trio after 2-0 win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland beat Derby County 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

Derby County full-back Kane Wilson has claimed that Sunderland’s midfield were “amazing” in the Black Cats’ 2-0 win over the Rams at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Regis Le Bris’ side returned to winning ways in midweek courtesy of goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor, with the hosts leapfrogging West Brom to move to the top of the Championship table. And while the former may have been the one to open the scoring with a long range effort, Derby defender Wilson was also impressed with the teenager’s colleagues in the centre of the park, Dan Neil and Chris Rigg.

Speaking to the Rams’ official YouTube channel after the final whistle on Wearside, he said: “We're disappointed. We felt like we could have got something from it. We tried to be as competitive as we could. I think it's just sometimes stringing a few passes together was probably our downfall.

“We know obviously that Sunderland have, like Derby, loads of fans, and if we started quick maybe we could kind of turn the fans against them. That was the hope, and we did. We had a few chances at the start, and if they go in, it might be different. They had a few chances, so we tried to maintain it - we changed the press a little bit in the second half, just to try and get around them a bit more, but yeah, it was, it was tough. They're a good team. Their midfield was amazing, and sometimes it happens, but we go again.

“I know we've lost a game 2-0, but it felt like we were competitive, felt like we had a chance - but obviously they've scored a screamer and a well-worked goal. You get the pressure a little bit wrong, and bang, they score. It's tough for us, because we feel like we are competitive in this league, that we can definitely take some positives from the game, but at the end of the day, it's a results-based business and we've lost 2-0. We're all gutted, and we've got to try and put it right on Saturday.”

Next up for Sunderland is a clash against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening. The Whites drew 1-1 with Norwich City on Tuesday, and are currently fourth in the Championship.