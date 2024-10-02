Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilson Isidor has praised ‘crazy’ Sunderland fans for providing ‘adrenaline’ against Derby County on Tuesday

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has praised “amazing” Sunderland fans after the win against Derby County at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats loanee netted his second goal in as many starts after scoring against Watford during last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Vicarage Road. This time around, Isidor was able to contribute to a win as he bagged Sunderland’s second goal of the evening against Derby County.

The game was Isidor’s first taste of the Stadium of Light crowd as a starter since his season-long loan from Zenit was sealed during last summer’s transfer window. The Frenchman, though, is fast becoming a fan favourite on Wearside.

“I'm happy to score again,” Isidor said after the game. “It's my job to score and I say that I wanted to score a lot so happy about scoring again today, happy about the win and I hope it will continue like that.”

Asked about the feeling of scoring at the Stadium of Light in front of Sunderland fans, Isidor added: “It was amazing, like when I scored it gave me one shot of adrenaline, you know, so I think it's the best feeling ever you can have in your career and even in your life so it was really nice and I hope to reproduce this again.

“It gives us a lot of motivation, today there was 39 or 40,000 so that's amazing in a midweek game so that's crazy and I hope that it will continue like this until the end of the season and that we can give them a lot of emotion during this year.”

Isidor was also asked about his move to Sunderland and how he is settling on Wearside.

“Life here is really cool,” Isidor added. “My teammates take me under their arms directly, they try to put me directly into the system, the coaches here are also very good for putting me in all the tactics so that's very good and about the fans, just it's crazy, you know, I say every time they are amazing so we thank them every day about the support.”

There has been some debate regarding Isidor’s best position. The forward can play as a left-winger and also up front and Isidor is happy to do both for the team and his head coach Régis Le Bris when needed.

“I don't have any preference,” Isidor said. “When I started football, I started as number nine and all the academy time I played like a number nine, but when I started as a professional, I started on the left, so for me, I can play as the number nine, or also on the left side, I can also do it on the right side also.

“For me, it's not a problem like where the manager will put me on the pitch, but now I know that the fans are waiting for someone to score goals if I take this bag on my back, I will try to do it and give my best all the week because I think that's what they wait for, they wait for someone who will put his ass down in every game for a Sunderland.”