Regis Le Bris has delivered his verdict after Sunderland were beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road

Régis Le Bris insisted there was positives for Sunderland to take from their defeat at Watford and defended Dan Neil after his late foul gave Tom Dele-Bashiru the chance to win from the penalty spot.

The Black Cats had been comprehensively outplayed in the first part of the contest, with Festy Ebosele giving the hosts a deserved lead. Le Bris was then delighted with the way his side played their way back into the game, with Wilson Isidor scoring an equaliser after half time. An open game then swung from end to end before the late penalty, which meant Sunderland suffered their second defeat of the league campaign.

Le Bris was disappointed with the result but believes his team will be better for the experience in the long run.

"I'm disappointed," Le Bris said.

'I think the first fifteen minutes were difficult as we expected, we knew they had the possibility to manage the width with their front five. We didn't have the solution with our back four so we solved it by dropping Dan Neil in to create a 5-4-1. I think it was a good solution because we solved the problem, and then with the ball we were able to build up the game and progress to the final third. Then, it is never easy because the spaces are short and of course, when we lose the ball this is a weapon for our opponent who are strong at counter attack. I think we played many situations with quality but little mistakes in possession in the final third and out of possession, where we lost too many duels, changed the game at the end.

"The games at this level, the margin between a defeat and a win is so thin and subtle. I think at the end, we learned within the game and I liked the way the team played to solve a big problem - we were dominated early on. This ability to change the dynamic of the game is very important for us, we didn't win but I think this experience is going to be very useful for us."

Le Bris said Neil should have had more support from those around him after being left 1-v-1 with substitute Kwadwo Baah in the build up to the foul, and said he has been pleased with the captain's start to the season.

"It is football, mistakes happen," Le Bris said.

"I cannot say we lose the game because of Dan, it is not the truth. I haven't seen the clip back but I'm sure that he should have more support, it was a long, long 1-v-1 situation. When we analyse that situation I know that I will find many reasons to explain why it happened, with other players as well.

"We know there will be reactions after the game but Dan can play very in this position. The second player for this position is Salis but right now he is not available. Dan played well in the first game of the season, today there is a mistake but he has made a good start."