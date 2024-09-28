Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been forced into one change at Vicarage Road

Wilson Isidor makes his full Sunderland debut at Vicarage Road after Eliezer Mayenda was ruledout with an injury.

Dan Ballard is also missing from the squad as Chris Mepham continues at the heart of defence. Mayenda has started every league game so far this season but Isidor gets his first chance to impress Regis Le Bris from the start.

Mayenda's absence hands Abdoullah Ba his first appearance in a matchday squad since the win over Sheffield Wednesday in August, while Ian Poveda is also back in the squad after a recent thigh complaint. Alan Browne remains absent after a recent knee injury, though he is expected to return to the squad in the near future.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor

Subs: Moore, H Jones, Watson, Rusyn, Aleksic, Johnson, Ba, Poveda, Hjelde