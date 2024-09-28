Wilson Isidor made his full Sunderland debut at Vicarage Road after Eliezer Mayenda was ruled out with an injury.

Dan Ballard was also missing from the squad with Chris Mepham continuing at the heart of defence. Mayenda had started every league game so far this season but Isidor was given a chance to impress Regis Le Bris from the start.

Abdoullah Ba was handed his first appearance in a matchday squad since the win over Sheffield Wednesday in August, while Ian Poveda was also back in the squad after a recent thigh complaint. Alan Browne was absent after a recent knee injury, though he is expected to return to the squad in the near future.

Watford took the lead in the first half through Festy Ebosele and could have fallen further behind at various points in the opening 45 with the home side well on top for the majority. After the break, Isidor netted an equaliser for Sunderland after turning home Patrick Roberts’ superb cross to level the scores with 48 minutes played.

With the game heading towards a draw, Dan Neil gave away a penalty, which was scored by Tom Dele-Bashiru, which turned out to be the winner on the day as the Black Cats succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the Championship away from home.

Here, we take a look at how our chief football writer Phil Smith rated each Sunderland player after the game against Watford on Saturday afternoon:

1 . Anthony Patterson Good effort to try and deny Dele-Bashiru from the spot on late but his effort was too precise. Made some decent stops in the first half and nothing he could do about the opener. 6

2 . Trai Hume Unlucky to be on the losing side. Made some big blocks in the first half and got into good areas throughout the second. 7

3 . Chris Mepham Some really important interceptions throughout the game and uses the ball well, though was occasionally troubled by the pace and presence of Watford's forward players. 6