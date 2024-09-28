Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland fell to their second defeat of the Championship campaign at Vicarage Road after a late penalty settled a tight game.

Fetsy Ebosele had given the hosts a deserved lead in the first half but the Black Cats responded strongly and levelled through Wilson Isidor shortly after the break. Tom Dele-Bashiru’s late strike from the spot proved the difference and secured the points. Here’s the story of the game and its key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

SLUGGISH START FROM SUNDERLAND

An injury to Eliezer Mayenda in the latter stages of the week forced Le Bris into one change for the game, with Wilson Isidor leading the line on his full debut and going close inside the first ten minutes when he turned a low cross from Cirkin into the side netting from a very angle at the near post.

That move was firmly against the early run of play, however, with Watford dominating possession and finding gaps with it. Before Isidor’s effort Hume had made a strong block when the ball dropped for Larouci at the back post, and Patterson had to be sharp to palm clear an effort from Kayembe outside the box.

Sunderland were struggling to make an impact on the game, O’Nien forced into another last-ditch block before Bayo missed a good chance from close range. The warning signs were there right from the off for Sunderland.

PRESSURE EVENTUALLY TELLS

Sunderland have often sat off their opposition this season and looked to break quickly from fairly deep positions, but this was different. Their deep position was not preventing their opposition opening them up, with the two wing backs left in space far too often.

Sunderland were often camped right on the edge of their own box, not seeing any possession in dangerous areas. The pressure eventually told when Watford recycled the ball after Mepham had done well to clear inside his own box, a cross to the back post finding wing back Ebosele in space. He still had a lot to do and finished expertly, Patterson rooted to the spot as he volleyed into the far corner. It was a deserved lead.

SUNDERLAND RESPOND - BUT GET LUCKY BEFORE THE BREAK

Sunderland’s players held an impromptu meeting after the goal and noticeably moved right up the pitch when the game restarted. Their extra aggression made a big difference to the direction of the game, O’Nien drawing a save from O’Nien when he meet Roberts’ free kick first time. Rigg then headed a cross over the bar before Isidor went very close as he drove through the right-hand channel, driving his low effort just wide of the far post.

Those were encouraging signs for Sunderland but they were fortunate to avoid falling further behind the bench, a loose pass allowing Watford to break through the heart of the pitch. Sissoko, who had been excellent throughout the half, waited to tee Bayo up and only a superb covering block from Hume denied the striker.

ISIDOR GETS HIS REWARD EARLY ON

Often left quite isolated by how deep Sunderland had been pushed in the first half, Isidor had done well at times to hold the ball up and compete. He got his rewards early in the second half when Patrick Roberts hit the byline and fired a strong low cross into the middle of the box on his right foot. Isidor was there to convert from inside the six-yard box and get his side level.

Though Watford went close to getting back ahead through Larouci when a cross evaded Patterson, the momentum of the game had completely changed and that was reflected in Tom Cleverley making a triple substitution just ten minutes into the second half.

WATFORD TAKE THE POINTS FROM THE SPOT LATE ON

What had been a fairly sedate game through much of the first half had now broken open as both sides pusghed for a winner. Sunderland were now seeing more of the ball but Watford were threatening on the break and aside from two long-range efforts from Jobe and Mundle that drew decent saves from Bond - clear chances were few and far between for both sides.

Neither were settling for a point and Watford were handed the chance to go ahead when substitute Baah was able to jump on a loose ball and drive into the box. He looked to be heading away from goal but Neil tried to intervene and challenge, instead tripping him for what looked like a clear penalty. Patterson guessed the right way, but Dele-Bashiru’s superb effort found the bottom corner.

Sunderland pushed hard for a late equaliser with substitute Tommy Watson looking bright, but Watford were able to hold out. The result was perhaps a touch harsh on balance of play but Sunderland were left to rue their strangely subdued start to the game and a late error to give away the penalty. The biggest positive of an otherwise disappointing afternoon was Isidor’s strong effort on full debut.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Bellingham, Rigg; Roberts (Poveda, 73), Mundle (Watson, 84), Isidor (Rusyn, 73)

Subs: Moore, Ba, Aleksic, Hjelde, Johnson, Jones

Watford XI: Bond; Pollock, Ogbonna, Morris, Bayo (Jebbison, 68), Dele-Bashiru, Kayembe (Sema, 56), Sissoko, Ebosele (Porteous, 56), Chakvetadze (Baah, 74), Larouci (Ince, 57)

Subs: Marriott, Porteous, Ince, Louza, Vata, Sema, Tikvic, Jebbison, Baah

Bookings: Ebosele, 30 Porteous, 63

Attendance: