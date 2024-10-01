Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland secured a 2-0 win over Derby County at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland bounced straight back to winning ways with a comfortable home win over Derby County on Tuesday night.

Goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor either side of half time secured the points and reinforced Sunderland’s position in the promotion race. Here’s the story of the game and its talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

SUNDERLAND ALMOST PUNISHED FOR SLOPPY START

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expectation coming into the game was that this might be a different challenge for Sunderland, for the first time this season facing a side who would sit deep and look to frustrate. Derby upended that expectation entirely with a fast, aggressive start that almost caught the hosts out.

Sunderland were sloppy in possession and forced regularly into errors by a high press from Paul Warne’s side, and were fortunate not to fall behind when Derby got in behind on the right flank. Kane Wilson hit the byline and cut a low cross into a dangerous area, Marcus Harness there to meet it but denied by a good last-ditch block.

Though Anthony Patterson would remain largely unworked from there on, Sunderland were struggling to create openings and did not register a shot on target until the 21st minute when Mundle fired straight at Zetterstrom after working some space in the box.

SUNDERLAND START TO TURN THE SCREW - AND EVENTUALLY GET THEIR REWARDS

In truth it was a scrappy first half generally, the ball turned over regularly in midfield. Sunderland started to get into the final third on a more regular basis towards the half hour mark, however, and started to forge some clear chances. A clever backheel from Mundle allowed Cirkin to cross into the box where Jobe was left unmarked, but his header was wide of the far post with Zetterstrom well beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mundle then had a good chance himself when Rigg pounced on a loose ball in midfield, feeding the winger whose first-time shot from the edge of the area flashed just wide of the far post. Derby’s inability to retain possession was creating chances for Sunderland and it eventually cost them shortly before half time when Jobe was able to pick the ball up in space. He still had a huge amount to do, taking a touch before driving a stunning long-range effort into the top corner to give his side the lead at the interval.

ISIDOR MAKES IT TWO - BUT DERBY THREATEN TO HIT BACK

It was a sedate start to the second half but Sunderland kept the visitors at arm’s length and doubled their advantage after an excellent team move. The hosts did well to beat the opposition press, allowing Jobe to receive the ball in space. He fed Mundle, who beat his marker with ease and drove a low cross to the near post on his weaker left foot. Isidor had made a good run and under pressure from the defender was able to force home, a strong team move that left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Derby had a big chance to reduce the deficit shortly after Warne made a quadruple substitution, the hosts fortunate that Mendez-Laing could only fire straight at Patterson after they switched off from a corner. Patterson was then alert to race off his line and snuff out the danger when substitute Jackson burst through on goal.

The Sunderland goalkeeper then had to make his best save of the campaign yet when the visitors recycled a corner, a good cross to the near post met by Eiran Cashin at close range. Patterson made an excellent reflex save, with substitute Craig Forsyth then turning the rebound wide.

A STRONG HOME WIN - BUT WITH A LATE INJURY CONCERN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland were worthy of their win despite that late rally of sorts from Derby and though they not have been at their most fluid, they had found a way to create chances through the latter stages of the first half in particular.

There were some major positives for Le Bris and his side, including Bellingham’s first goal of the campaign. Isidor again showed he has the capacity to operate through the middle effectively and Dan Neil responded to Saturday’s disappointing error with a very influential performance at the base of midfield.

The only negative of the night was yet another injury concern for Ian Poveda, who was forced off just ten minutes after his introduction from the bench with a muscle concern.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg (Browne, 73), Jobe; Roberts (Poveda, 73), Mundle, Isidor (Rusyn, 84)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Moore, Ba, Aleksic, Hjelde, Watson (Poveda, 83), Johnson

Derby County XI: Zetterstrom, Wilson, Cashin, Osborn (Mendez-Laing, 65), Yates (Blackett-Taylor, 65), Phillips (Nyambe, 74), Goudmijn, Harness (Jackson, 65), Chirewa (Forsyth 65), Adams, Nelson

Subs: Vickers, Bradley, Collins, Nyambe, Brown

Bookings: Cirkin, 25 Harness, 35 Mepham, 58 Goudmijn, 89

Attendance: 39, 017