Alan Browne returned to the Sunderland squad with Régis Le Bris naming an unchanged XI to face Derby County at the Stadium of Light.

Browne had missed the last two games with a minor knee problem but returned to add some welcome depth to Le Bris’s options from the bench. As expected, Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda were absent with injuries and are at this stage major doubts for Leeds United’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Browne returned to the bench in place of Harrison Jones, who was with the U21s side facing Lyon at Eppleton. Jewison Bennette was also named in that team, with Tommy Watson on the first-team bench after getting his first league minutes of the campaign at Watford.

Jobe Bellingham put Sunderland ahead in the first-half with a thunderous long-range effort that flew past Derby keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom. Wilson Isidor then doubled the Black Cats’ lead in the second half after good work down the left for Romaine Mundle.

Here, we take a look at how our chief football writer Phil Smith rated every Sunderland player after the game against Derby County:

Anthony Patterson His best showing of the season to date. Dealt well with Derby's set-piece threat and made one excellent save to deny Cashin at close range in the latter stages. 8

Trai Hume Never looked in too much trouble defensively without too many chances to cause problems in the final third. Most of Sunderland's threat came down the opposite flank on this occasion. 6

Chris Mepham Was composed in possession for the most part and not troubled too much. Has made a very solid start to life in a red-and-white shirt. 7