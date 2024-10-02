Jobe Bellingham delivers intriguing Leeds United verdict ahead of Sunderland clash at Stadium of Light
Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham is keen for the Stadium of Light to become a fortress ahead of Friday’s game against Leeds United.
The Black Cats have won their opening four league games to nil for the first time in their 145-year history with victories against Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Derby County. Jobe netted Sunderland’s opener against the Rams on Tuesday, with Régis Le Bris’ side ending the evening top of the table.
After the game against Derby, Jobe revealed that Sunderland’s aim is to make the Stadium of Light a fortress ahead of the Leeds United game with help from fans.
“At the start of the season, we did speak about that.” Jobe said after the Derby County game. “We wanted it to become, like you say, a fortress and I think it's really shown. We've really applied ourselves in the games. We've been really organised and the fans have definitely helped.
“They got us over the line in probably the Burnley game, I'm trying to think what else, Borough game as well, definitely. So when we do have to go a bit deeper and defend, the fans get right behind us and the goal becomes protected, doesn't it really? It's amazing and we've obviously kept four clean sheets at home, which is another big, big bonus.”
While Sunderland top the Championship table, Leeds United are currently fourth and only three points off Sunderland after last season’s play-off final heartbreak under Daniel Farke.
“It'll be another really tough test,” Jobe added regarding Leeds United. “Today was a different type of challenge to what that will be like. As we know, Leeds are a really, really good opposition, aren't they? We're going to have to face the challenge and see what we can do and try and get through it together as a team with the fans.
“It will be a massive boost against a really good team with really good players who were right up there last year and that's where we want to be. So we're going to have to compete against those kind of teams and at home it's a real advantage.”
