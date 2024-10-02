Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jobe Bellingham thinks Sunderland fans are helping the Stadium of Light become a fortress this season...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham is keen for the Stadium of Light to become a fortress ahead of Friday’s game against Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game against Derby, Jobe revealed that Sunderland’s aim is to make the Stadium of Light a fortress ahead of the Leeds United game with help from fans.

“At the start of the season, we did speak about that.” Jobe said after the Derby County game. “We wanted it to become, like you say, a fortress and I think it's really shown. We've really applied ourselves in the games. We've been really organised and the fans have definitely helped.

“They got us over the line in probably the Burnley game, I'm trying to think what else, Borough game as well, definitely. So when we do have to go a bit deeper and defend, the fans get right behind us and the goal becomes protected, doesn't it really? It's amazing and we've obviously kept four clean sheets at home, which is another big, big bonus.”

While Sunderland top the Championship table, Leeds United are currently fourth and only three points off Sunderland after last season’s play-off final heartbreak under Daniel Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It'll be another really tough test,” Jobe added regarding Leeds United. “Today was a different type of challenge to what that will be like. As we know, Leeds are a really, really good opposition, aren't they? We're going to have to face the challenge and see what we can do and try and get through it together as a team with the fans.

“It will be a massive boost against a really good team with really good players who were right up there last year and that's where we want to be. So we're going to have to compete against those kind of teams and at home it's a real advantage.”