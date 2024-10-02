Sunderland U21s continued their Premier League International Cup group stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Lyon at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground on Tuesday evening.

Trey Ogunsuyi was the match winner for the Black Cats, with the teenager popping up with a late brace to decide the contest and hand Graeme Murty’s men their first win in the competition this season.

The Black Cats were unfortunate not to take the lead before half time, with Jewison Bennette having two goals ruled out for offside, and Harrison Jones seeing a long range effort cannon back off the crossbar. For their part, Lyon also threatened, hitting the woodwork themselves, while Blondy Nna Noukeu was called upon to produce a trio of wonderful stops before the interval.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

After the break, both sides struggled to consistently create anything of note in the final third, until Ogunsuyi rose highest to nod home a Caden Kelly corner in the 82nd minute. Not long after, the young centre forward was on hand again as he got in front of his man to convert a Rhys Walsh cross and double the Black Cats’ advantage.

Sunderland have now won one, drawn one, and lost one in the Premier League International Cup this season. They will conclude their group stage against Benfica in January.

1 . Blondy Nna Noukeu - 8 Confident in commanding his own box and showed some good, composed moments of handling. Produced a trio of top saves to keep the scores level at half-time, including one genuinely sublime stop down to his left from a corner. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Tom Lavery - 7 Typically tenacious and fearless in the tackle. Had an unenviable task dealing with Sekou Lega, but equipped himself well enough. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3 . Luke Bell - 6 Fortunate to get away with a wayward pass on the edge of his own box early on, but was otherwise assured enough. Handy in the air when required. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Joe Anderson - 6 The most experienced, and vocal, member of Sunderland's back line, the centre-back was strong in the air and picked out some decent diagonals. Photo: Ian Horrocks Photo Sales