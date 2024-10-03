Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilson Isidor has spoken about Sunderland’s option-to-buy clause and whether he would like to stay

Wilson Isidor wants to continue with Sunderland after the 2024-25 season.

Sunderland signed the forward from Zenit St Petersburg on a season-long loan last summer with the Frenchman netting two goals in his first two starts for Régis Le Bris’ senior team against Watford and Derby County.

The 23-year-old France youth international moved to Wearside from the Russian club with an option to make the move permanent next summer. The player, however, is hoping that clause will be activated at the end of the current season.

When asked if he would like to stay at Sunderland next season, Isidor responded: “I am on loan but with an optional buy. But no, for me, I want to continue with Sunderland and write the club into my career and my history.”

Isidor has already struck up a rapport with Sunderland fans and is enjoying his time in the North East after arriving on Wearside last summer. The forward has been impressed with supporters at the Stadium of Light and was first introduced to the club through the Netflix docu-series Sunderland Til I Die.

“They are amazing,” Isidor added on Sunderland fans. “I was in Zenit and Zenit has a stadium of about 75,000 and even if the Stadium of Light is a bit smaller than this stadium, you feel it. Everything you do when you tackle, when you make a good action and when you score that's amazing.

“I have never had one one shot of adrenaline like I had today and I hope scoring more important games will get more emotion because it becomes like a drug when you feel it you want to feel it every day, every game, every game, every game.

“I knew it was a big club because I watched the series on Netflix, so it makes you understand where you put your feet. You know that those people live for football and they dedicate all their life for this club and as a player, like for me personally, you want to give them back, you want to make them proud to come to the stadium.”