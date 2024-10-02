Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The moments you may have missed as Sunderland defeated Derby County in the Championship on Tuesday night

Sunderland won 2-0 against Derby County at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor handed Régis Le Bris’ side all three points after the weekend’s loss to Watford. The win combined with Middlesbrough’s victory over West Brom meant the Wearsiders ended the night top of the league ahead of Friday night’s home clash against Leeds United.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the moments you may have missed from the game, including injury worries and transfer hints:

Régis Le Bris’ triple transfer hint

Sunderland head coach Le Bris dropped another strong transfer hint with his latest starting XI against Derby County. Adil Aouchiche and Jewison Bennette continue to be absent from the Frenchman’s matchday squad.

Bennette played for the under-21s against Lyon at Eppleton as Graeme Murty’s side won 2-0 in the Premier League International Cup. The Costa Rica international’s continued involvement with Sunderland’s youth team suggests that decision-makers will look for a move during the January transfer window.

Defender Joe Anderson also continues to be with the under-21s and was absent from Le Bris’ first team against Derby County. The former Everton man is another player who Sunderland will likely look to loan or sell this January alongside Aouchiche, who wasn’t involved with the senior side or youth team on Tuesday.

Sunderland’s injury worry during game

During the clash against Derby County, Sunderland were handed another injury worry in the 61st minute when Chris Mepham went down with an issue.

The Black Cats are short on central defensive options with Aji Alese and Dan Ballard both currently out injured and Sunderland fans held their breath when Mepham went down in the second half at the Stadium of Light against Derby County.

The Wales international centre-back was down for some time but managed to recover and finish the game as Sunderland won to go top of the league following West Brom’s loss to Middlesbrough.

Ian Poveda lasts just minutes after being subbed on

Summer signing Ian Poveda was forced off just ten minutes after his introduction in the latter stages of the game with a muscle problem.

The former Leeds United man had only returned to the squad on Saturday after a thigh injury, though the exact prognosis is not yet known. After the game, Le Bris said he didn’t expect Poveda to be involved later this week and the Whites.

The Black Cats were, however, handed an injury boost ahead of the clash with Alan Browne fit enough to make the bench. Indeed, the midfielder came on in the second half for Chris Rigg to see the game out. Browne’s inclusion meant Harrison Jones dropped out of the matchday squad and played for the under-21s against Lyon.

Le Bris shows faith in Dan Neil

Le Bris opted to show faith in his team captain Dan Neil after a rocky weekend against Watford on Saturday.

Neil gave away the winning penalty to Watford at Vicarage Road last Saturday which prompted questions from fans regarding the midfielder’s place in the team. Le Bris, however, opted to stick with Neil and was duly rewarded with a good performance.