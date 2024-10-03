Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland U21s beat Lyon 2-0 in the Premier League International Cup in midweek.

Sunderland U21s coach Graeme Murty has heaped praise on goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu following his clean sheet during Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Lyon in the Premier League International Cup.

The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season in the continental competition courtesy of a late brace from teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi, but the stopper played his part too, making a trio of superb first half saves, and his manager was eager to ensure that he received his fair share of the credit for an eye-catching result at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground.

Speaking to The Echo after the final whistle, Murty said: “I thought he was brilliant in the game. I thought that his level, his presence around the game really helped us out in those moments where we were a little bit stretched. He made telling contributions and I'm really pleased for him. As much as we talk about Trey getting the goals, it's really, really vital for goalkeepers that they see that big zero and they maintain that zero.

“Players need to understand that it's something they have to fight really, really hard to keep, because the game doesn't give you anything apart from that at the start. So it's something you have to work really hard for from the front all the way to the back and help keep it, because the keeper never gets any praise right up until the end when he's maintained that zero.

“I'm really pleased for him. I thought it was the minimum he deserved from an excellent performance. And I think he showed the benefit of playing in these games, because as with all players, they will benefit from being on the pitch and playing consistently to sharpen them up.”

Noukeu is still to make his senior debut for Sunderland having signed on a free transfer from Stoke City at the beginning of August. The 23-year-old was named in the match day squad for an EFL Cup defeat against Preston North End later that month, but has otherwise been forced to settle for a role with the U21s.