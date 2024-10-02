Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris has done something no Sunderland boss has been able to do in 145-years of trying...

Sunderland’s win against Derby County marked the creation of an extraordinary and unique piece of history.

A thunderous strike from Jobe Bellingham during the opening 45 and a deft Wilson Isidor finish in the second half was enough to hand Sunderland the win at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats, however, also managed to keep a significant clean sheet on the night.

The win and clean sheet against Derby County marked the first time in the club’s entire 145-year history that Sunderland have won their opening four home games of a league season to nil. Le Bris’ side have defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4-0, Burnley 1-0, Middlesbrough 1-0 and Derby County 2-0 so far this campaign.

"It was another tough game and I think our first half was good even if we can have more control of the game, especially in possession," head coach Le Bris said after the game against Derby County at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

"We scored after a high recovery and in this kind of game, it is very important to score first. We scored quickly after half time and then the game became more chaotic because they wanted to unbalance us with direct play and were very strong in duels. We kept our discipline and that shape is our foundation.

“We were strong at set pieces because they are very good in this area. We had a good level of discipline. It's another win at home. I would like to be more dominant in possession because we have the quality to do that, so we will work on it.

“It was a really good strike from Jobe, he is able to produce this kind of goal. Maybe during the first half, we had many situations where we could have kept it a bit more simple, we tried to make another dribble or make another pass instead of crossing for example. The relationship between players in the final third wasn’t so good, so we need to work on that side of our game. But in this kind of game, you just need to find a solution and we were able to do that.

“It’s a good sign that we win not at our best, especially at home and after a defeat. So the mentality of the group is good, I said before the game we need to trust the model and the learning process. We are still in the process and we learning from our experiences, good and bad. I think after twelve, fifteen games we will have a better foundation, we are still in that process.”

Sunderland face a huge test of their promotion credentials when Leeds United visit the Stadium of Light on Friday night with Le Bris side hoping to extend their superb home record before the international break.