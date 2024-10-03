Sunderland’s decision to turn to Regis Le Bris is turning out to be a masterstoke. The Frenchman has won six out of his first eight leagues games.

The Black Cats are sat of the Championship table above West Brom in 2nd and are carrying momentum. They won 2-0 at home to Derby County last time out as they prepare to welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light on Friday night under the lights.

In the meantime, using data from football data website Transfermarkt, here is a look at where Sunderland sit in the second tier table in this calender year...