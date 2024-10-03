Sunderland's position in 2024 Championship table compared to Leeds United, West Brom and more

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 19:00 GMT

Sunderland have made an impressive start to the new Championship

Sunderland’s decision to turn to Regis Le Bris is turning out to be a masterstoke. The Frenchman has won six out of his first eight leagues games.

The Black Cats are sat of the Championship table above West Brom in 2nd and are carrying momentum. They won 2-0 at home to Derby County last time out as they prepare to welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light on Friday night under the lights.

In the meantime, using data from football data website Transfermarkt, here is a look at where Sunderland sit in the second tier table in this calender year...

4 points

1. 30. Portsmouth

4 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
8 points

2. 29. Luton

8 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
8 points

3. 28. Derby

8 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
10 points

4. 27. Rotherham

10 points Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice