Sunderland will be without Ian Poveda for an extended period due to his muscle problems

Regis Le Bris has confirmed that Ian Poveda is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Poveda was forced off just ten minutes after being introduced as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Derby County in midweek, and Le Bris’s initial fears that he had a relatively significant muscle problem have been confirmed. The exact timeframe for his return is not yet clear but it appears unlikely he’ll be ready after the international break. It has been a frustrating start to his Sunderland career but Le Bris is adamant that he will still have a big say in the campaign.

"For Ian, it is still too early for the full diagnosis but I think it is going to be a long injury, maybe four or six weeks,” Le Bris said.

“It's a shame because he is very involved in his progression, his way of training. But the Championship is long, we still have 38 games to play. Ian is going to be helpful for the team but he is going to need time to recover."

Le Bris also confirmed that Sunderland will hold talks with Northern Ireland after the defender was called up the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Ballard will not feature against Leeds United on Friday night, with Eliezer Mayenda also still absent due to a muscle problem.

The Sunderland head coach says Ballard could be able to play some part over the international break but says all parties need to be very cautious as he recovers from an ankle injury.

"It is still a little grey, I can say,” Le Bris said.

“We are just in the middle [of working it out]. He could be involved [for Northern Ireland] but I think he needs to recover properly. This issue with his ankle could be dangerous if we are not careful. He could play with very heavy strapping but you know there is a risk of damage afterwards.

"It's not easy to manage the international break but if we can get the player to his best shape, it is best for everyone in the end. We will have conversations together to find the best way."