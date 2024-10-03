Sunderland move to strengthen recruitment operation with new off-pitch partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have invested in a new off-pitch partnership to strengthen their recruitment operation

Sunderland have agreed a new partnership to strengthen their recruitment operation.

The club have partnered with analytics firm Driblab, whose data will be used to help further assess and evaluate potential new signings. The firm’s data will also be used by the club’s coaching staff to help strengthen their evaluation and decision making.

A club statement said: “[Driblab’s] innovative tools, reports, and technological products are utilised by the Club’s coaching team and recruitment staff to reinforce and optimise decision-making on and off the field.”

Sunderland’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey explained how the partnership would work, saying: “We are pleased to welcome Driblab as a valuable addition to our group of data providers. Their modelling tools assist us in identifying players and allow us to conduct a thorough analytical process, which reinforces our decision-making. We appreciate their support and look forward to continuing this collaboration."

Driblab will become one of multiple data analysis partners who work with Sunderland. The club had initially built their own data analysis department at the Academy of Light but since the departure of its two key staff members they have instead prioritised using external partnerships to bolster the work of it’s in-house teams. Preparations for the January transfer window are already well under way as Sunderland begin to assess the potential opportunities to build on their promising start to the season.

