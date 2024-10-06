Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The goalkeeper made a costly error against Sunderland on Friday evening

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has opened up on the conversation that he held with Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier following the stopper’s costly error in Friday night’s 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in the final result on Wearside, allowing a routine ball into the box to slip through his grasp and beyond him into the back of the net deep into stoppage time. As a consequence, Leeds missed out on the opportunity to leapfrog Sunderland at the summit of the Championship table, with the Black Cats remaining there as the EFL enters its second international break of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Le Bris worked alongside Meslier during his stint as a coach in Lorient’s academy back in his native France, and speaking in a post-match press conference, the Sunderland chief was quick to admit that the goalkeeper’s howler was something of a bittersweet moment.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

After being pictured in conversation with Meslier after the final whistle, Le Bris was asked what he had said to his former player, to which he responded: "I'm disappointed for him. I like this boy and I like him as a goalkeeper as well. Everyone on the pitch can make a mistake. For a goalkeeper and a striker, when you make a big mistake the consequences are very important. It happened today, we're happy for the final result because it was a tough game against a strong team.

“Still difficult because when you make this kind of mistake, you're disappointed for him. I can't say anything. We just spoke about the action and said the ball changed direction when it touched the ground and it was surprising - happy for me but not so happy for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the mistake, Le Bris’ opposite number, Daniel Farke, said: "In 30 years in professional football I've lost and won many points in the last second. Something like this I've not experienced.

"The game was over, the goalkeeper takes the ball into his hands, arms, time is over, referee blows the whistle and you've won with a perfect away performance. To lose two points, we have not lost the game, but to lose those points is heartbreaking, horrendous, so so disappointing for our lads. I feel for them, they've done more or less everything right.”