By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Oct 2024, 20:00 GMT

Sunderland’s youngsters have impressed so far this season - but how does the average age of their squad compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland’s fine start to the Championship season has been inspired by the impact made by several young players.

Jobe Bellingham has made a big impression and was described as the Black Cats best player after he scored in the midweek win against Derby County that took Regis Le Bris’ side back to the top of the Championship table.

Chris Rigg has also been lauded after the England youth international has established himself as one of the brightest talents in the game and caught national attention with an exquisite goal in the recent home win against Derby County. The likes of Eliezer Mayenda, Romaine Mundle, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume have also impressed in a side captained by academy graduate Dan Neil.

Sunderland’s preference for signing promising players and promoting academy talents has been well versed in recent years - but how does the average age of their first-team squad compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Average age of first team squad: 27.5

1. Sheffield Wednesday

Average age of first team squad: 27.5 Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Average age of first team squad: 27.4

2. Derby County

Average age of first team squad: 27.4 | Getty Images

Average age of first team squad: 27.1

3. Luton Town

Average age of first team squad: 27.1 Photo: David Horn

Average age of first team squad: 27.0

4. West Bromwich Albion

Average age of first team squad: 27.0 | PA

