Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg continues to be the subject of widespread speculation.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that Black Cats sensation Chris Rigg will “probably“ make a move to Germany before signing for “one of the top teams in Europe” when the time eventually comes for him to leave the Stadium of Light.

The teenager has been in eye-catching form this season, and is garnering attention from far and wide, with continental heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich reportedly jostling alongside Premier League stalwarts Manchester United and Liverpool for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Rigg only put pen to paper on his first professional contract this summer, and is set to stay on Wearside until 2027. The understanding is that Sunderland are likely to face significant interest in their academy graduate before then, however, and to that end, Gabbiadini is predicting big things for the starlet’s future.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the pundit said: “He [Rigg] is one of those players that gets the fans on the edge of their seat every time he gets it. He is very quick with his passing. He gets it out of his feet quickly and moves it. His balance is incredible. He reminds me a little bit of Jack Grealish, the way he carries the ball, sort of stuck to his toe.

“He is also quite tenacious. He doesn't shirk out of tackles or challenges. That has been one of the features of his game. He has been a revelation. It is not very often you get a lad of 17 playing so many matches. There are not many players who have made a breakthrough at that age in the league and carried it through, other than [Jude] Bellingham when he was at Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can sort of see the path for him already. He will probably go to one of the German teams, play there for a year or two, then go to one of the top teams in Europe, a bit like Bellingham. But the other choice is that he stays here, plays every week and if we got promoted, then what would happen?”