Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has issued a positive update on striker Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly could be named in the Sunderland squad for the first time on Friday night with Régis Le Bris increasingly confident that he'll be ready to make his debut after the international break.

Connolly has been impressing behind the scenes following his arrival as a free agent last week, and Ian Poveda's injury has opened up a gap in the squad for Leeds United's visit. Le Bris could use the opportunity to integrate Connolly into the squad further, with his first minutes in a red-and-white shirt likely to follow in the U21 side over the course of the international break.

“Aaron is fit," Le Bris said.

"He’s in good shape and he wants to play, and he’s a good player so we want him to play too. The signs are good for everyone. Because of Ian’s injury, he could be on the bench for the Leeds game, although he won’t be involved because we want to take care of him and we don’t want to rush the process. He’s ready, and we’ll use the U21 games that we’ll have during the international break to give him some time to play. Then, for sure, he should be ready after these next two weeks."

Le Bris confirmed, however, that Salis Abdul Samed is unlikely to join Connolly in those U21 fixtures. The Sunderland head coach insisted that the club had to be patient with the RC Lens loanee as he recovers from an injury and as such, he looks highly unlikely to be able to join the matchday squad straight after the international break.

“It will be too early for him [to play in the U21s]," Le Bris said.

"I’m not sure when he will be back yet because it is the same injury that he has had before so we need to be very patient with him. That is the main thing at the moment.”

Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda have both been ruled of the clash with Leeds United, but are both expected to be available after the international break.