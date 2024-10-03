Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland U21s recorded their first Premier League International Cup win of the season with a 2-0 win over Lyon in midweek

Sunderland U21s coach Graeme Murty has praised teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi for his “greedy” match-winning performance against Lyon on Tuesday evening.

The forward scored both goals in a 2-0 victory in the Premier League International Cup, towering above his marker to head home a Caden Kelly corner in the 82nd minute before sealing the result with a neatly-taken finish a few moments later. Earlier in the contest, the 17-year-old had received treatment following a painful clash of heads that left his nose bloodied - but returned to the fray to great effect.

This season is already proving to be a hugely successful one for Ogunsuyi with a number of strikes to his name at U21 level and a smattering of inclusions in Regis Le Bris’ first team match day squad. And Murty is of the opinion that the starlet is on the right track to maintain his promising trajectory.

Speaking to The Echo after the full-time whistle at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground, he said: “He [Ogunsuyi] is building a basis to go forward and be successful if he continues to grow and he continues to develop and he continues to remain hungry. “I'm really pleased for him, I'm really pleased for the team and I think that he showed a real level of maturity and resilience coming back from quite a nasty head clash in the first half. He wanted to stay on, so we monitored him very carefully and made sure that he was safe, first and foremost.

“But he showed real determination in dealing with two much, much older centre-halves throughout the game. He worked extremely hard and showed some good hold-up play for us. Centre-forwards are greedy, they always want to score. And we're really pleased for the team and for him that he managed to get on the end of a couple of really good deliveries.”

Speaking last month, first team head coach Le Bris explained his plan for Ogunsuyi, and urged the need for patience when assessing the young striker’s development. He said: "At the minute, he is still a young player who needs to discover more about our environment and the experience of being with professional players. He needs time to develop, for sure. But he has many qualities and he is a very interesting player for the future."