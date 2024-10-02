Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jewison Bennette featured for Sunderland U21s on Tuesday evening.

Sunderland U21s coach Graeme Murty has hailed Jewison Bennette for his attitude after the Costa Rican winger played a full 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Lyon on Tuesday.

The Black Cats recorded their first victory in this season’s Premier League International Cup against their French opponents, with teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi settling the contest late on with a decisive brace. For his part, Bennette was unfortunate not to get on the score sheet himself, and had two goals ruled out for offside in the first half.

After beginning the game out on the right wing, the 20-year-old was then moved to left-back with a little over 10 minutes left to play, and Murty has lavished praise on his player for the manner in which he continues to apply himself for Sunderland’s development side.

Speaking to The Echo after the final whistle, he said: “He's great to work with. He's never complaining. He's always open to listen. And he's really disappointed that both goals were ruled off, because they could have been the critical moments in the game. We came out on the wrong side of them, but he had to keep going and he had to then restart himself, and actually get himself back into the game.

“And then later on when Jenson [Jones] got injured, he went - uncomplainingly as always - and played left-back for the team. So there's that element of the player making sure he's ready. There's also the element there of making sure he does what's right for the team to make sure that we get a clean sheet and that we remain solid. So hats off to him because it's not easy, but he can be really, really happy with his day's work.”

Murty’s comments come in the wake of reports from Bennette’s native Costa Rica that his time on Wearside has turned into something of a “nightmare”, and that his continued omission from the first team picture represents an “ordeal” for the player. The concern in Central American appears to be that a lack of minutes could hinder Bennette’s development, and subsequently have a negative effect on his national team, with the wide man regarded as the next big thing in Costa Rican football.