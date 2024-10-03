Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland midfielder will not travel with the Republic of Ireland this international break.

Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne has been omitted from the Republic of Ireland’s squad for their upcoming international clashes with Finland and Greece.

The 29-year-old has impressed during the initial stages of his time on Wearside, but has dropped in and out of Regis Le Bris’ match day squad of late due to injury. Browne began the season in the Black Cats’ starting XI, but was absent for the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in August, and has started just one game since.

Another slight injury issue kept him out of contests with Middlesbrough and Watford, but he did return to the fold against Derby County in midweek, and made a 16 minute cameo from the bench. Since then, there has been no indication that Browne has sustained any other fitness concerns, with the expectation being that he will feature in some capacity against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening.

Nevertheless, he has been left out Ireland’s latest 24-man cohort entirely, and will now remain on Wearside during the upcoming international break. Browne is a frequent member of his nation’s plans, and has amassed 36 caps since making his senior debut under former Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill back in 2017. His most recent international outings came in a UEFA Nations League double header against England and Greece last month, and in total, he has scored five goals for his country.

Browne signed for Sunderland on a free transfer from Preston North End over the summer. Upon being unveiled as a Black Cats player, the midfielder said: “It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here. Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started. I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”