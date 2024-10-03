Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland skipper has been at the centre of widespread debate this season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly two thirds of Sunderland supporters believe that the club made the wrong call by handing the captain’s armband to academy graduate Dan Neil this summer, according to a poll by The Echo.

The midfielder was promoted to the auspicious role during pre-season, and has led his boyhood club throughout the early exchanges of Regis Le Bris’ tenure on Wearside. The Black Cats have shone in that time, and currently sit top of the Championship table after eight matches, but Neil himself has endured a couple of tricky moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, the 22-year-old was dismissed for two bookable offences during the 1-0 win over Burnley in late August, and then made headlines for the wrong reasons when culpable for conceding the penalty that ultimately cost Sunderland a point in their 2-1 defeat to Watford last weekend.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

As a consequence, there has been a groundswell of online discourse surrounding his role in Le Bris’ plans, and off the back of those discussions, The Echo posted a poll earlier this week asking whether it was the “right call for Sunderland to give Dan Neil the captain's armband this season”, seeking a simple “Yes” or “No” response.

And those fans who participated in the vote have delivered a resounding verdict on the matter, with 63% believing that it was the wrong decision to hand Neil the armband, compared to 37% who are happy with the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Neil himself, he addressed the penalty that he conceded at Vicarage Road last Saturday straight after the final whistle, saying: “Obviously, just a daft mistake. A lack of concentration has cost us the game, but I think we can take a lot of positives from the second half and take them into Tuesday and bounce back.”

Indeed, Sunderland would go on to immediately bounce back from their disappointment against Watford, recording a comfortable 2-0 win over Derby County at the Stadium of Light in midweek. Neil started for and captained his side in that contest, and impressed enough to be handed the Player of the Match award by Echo reporter Phil Smith.