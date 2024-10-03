Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Sunderland vs Leeds United at the Stadium of Light

Just a few days on from Sunderland’s 2-0 win against Derby County at home, Régis Le Bris and his squad face another test at the Stadium of Light with Leeds United in town on Friday evening in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Sunderland’s clash against Leeds United:

When is Sunderland vs Leeds United?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Leeds United will kick-off at the slightly later time of 8pm on Friday, October 4th at the Stadium of Light.

Is Sunderland vs Leeds United on TV?

Yes, Sunderland’s clash with Leeds United will be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. The clash at the Stadium of Light has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports. The game will be shown on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Football channels as well Ultra HDR. You can also stream the game using NowTV.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Leeds United?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Sunderland Echo will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at the Stadium of Light online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest Sunderland injury news?

The Black Cats are short on central defensive options with Aji Alese and Dan Ballard both currently out injured. Summer signing Ian Poveda was forced off just ten minutes after his introduction in the latter stages of the game against Derby County with a muscle problem.

The former Leeds United man had only returned to the squad on Saturday after a thigh injury, though the exact prognosis is not yet known. After the game, Le Bris said he didn’t expect Poveda to be involved later this week against the Whites.

The Black Cats were, however, handed an injury boost ahead of the clash with Alan Browne fit enough to make the bench. Indeed, the midfielder came on in the second half for Chris Rigg to see the game out against Derby.

Leeds United will travel to Wearside without their influential holding midfielder Ethan Ampadu after he sustained a knee ligament injury in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Coventry City.