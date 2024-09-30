Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland return quickly to Championship action on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland have been handed a significant boost ahead of Derby County’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Alan Browne is available to return to the squad after missing the last fixtures with a minor knee issue. Le Bris did confirm that Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard remain absent with injury, and that they are at this stage unlikely to feature against Leeds United on Friday night.

“Alan Browne will be available, but Eliezer and Dan aren’t,” Le Bris said.

“We think that they will probably be back after the international break.”

Mayenda has a minor muscle problem, while Ballard is still recovering from an ankle knock he picked up in the latter stages of the defeat to Plymouth Argyle. While the head coach has been impressed with Aaron Connolly since his arrival as a free agent last week, he is unlikely to fast track him into the squad before the international break despite Mayenda’s injury.

He said: “After the international break is still the plan, I think. He’s fit, so that's good news. During training this week he's shown his qualities technically but also physically as well. I don't think we'll rush that prospect. We'll see, maybe it could be possible, but I'm not sure we will use this possibility.”