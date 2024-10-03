Sunderland transfer market values as Jude Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Wilson Isidor ranked

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 20:00 GMT

Sunderland have made a strong start to the new season

Sunderland sit top of the Championship table after the first eight fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign. The Black Cats’ two defeats so far this term have come away from home and they have made the Stadium of Light a fortress over recent times.

They won 2-0 at home to Derby County last time out after goals by Wilson Isidor and Jobe Bellingham. They are back in action on Friday night against Leeds United on their own patch again.

In the meantime, using data from football data website Transfermarkt, here is a look at every player of Sunderland’s market values...

Market value: £126k

1. 30. Blondy Nna Noukeu

Market value: £126k | Getty Images

Photo Sales
£147k

2. 29. Joe Anderson

£147k Photo: Jeremy Ng

Photo Sales
£168k

3. 28. Simon Moore

£168k Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
£589k

4. 27. Milan Aleksic

£589k | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice