Sunderland sit top of the Championship table after the first eight fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign. The Black Cats’ two defeats so far this term have come away from home and they have made the Stadium of Light a fortress over recent times.

They won 2-0 at home to Derby County last time out after goals by Wilson Isidor and Jobe Bellingham. They are back in action on Friday night against Leeds United on their own patch again.

In the meantime, using data from football data website Transfermarkt, here is a look at every player of Sunderland’s market values...