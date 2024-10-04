Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Preston North End striker will not be available to play Sunderland next month.

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Preston North End have confirmed that striker Milutin Osmajic will serve an eight-game ban following his bite on Blackburn Rovers player Owen Beck in last month’s Lancashire derby.

The Montenegro international made headlines after he was pictured seemingly attempting to sink his teeth into the neck of the 22-year-old. Since then, Preston director Peter Ridsdale has confirmed that the club have already handed out a punishment to the player following an internal disciplinary process.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "We've already indicated to the player what we're doing. I want to keep that obviously in-house but you can be assured that that's not something that we condone as a football club and we've taken appropriate action."

News of the FA’s external ruling on Osmajic’s conduct broke on Friday morning, with the forward also ordered to pay a significant fine. A statement published to Preston’s official website on the matter reads: “Preston North End acknowledge the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to give Milutin Osmajic an eight-match suspension and fine the striker £15,000.

“The Montenegro international has been sanctioned after admitting he had committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute of the recent Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers. The suspension means Milutin will be unavailable for selection until Saturday 23rd November for the home clash with Derby County. PNE will be making no further comment until the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons have been published.”

With Osmajic out of action until late November, it means that the attacker will definitely be absent for Sunderland’s trip to Deepdale on November 6th. So far this season, the 25-year-old, who signed for the Lilywhites from Spanish outfit Cadiz last September, has scored five goals in 11 games across all competitions, including a brace in a 3-0 win over Watford in midweek. Those strikes were his first in the Championship. Osmajic made a 21-minute cameo in Sunderland’s first round EFL Cup defeat at the hands of Preston back in August, but did not find the back of the net against the Black Cats.

His lengthy suspension is comparable to the one handed out to former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez back in 2013 following a bite on Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic. The Uruguayan was banned for 10 matches.