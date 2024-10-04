Leeds United confirm major team news ahead of Sunderland clash with surgery admission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest injury news from Leeds United ahead of their visit to Championship leaders Sunderland on Friday night.

Leeds United have confirmed one key player is set for ‘an extended period of rehabilitation’ after suffering a serious knee injury ahead of Friday night’s visit to Sunderland.

The Whites will arrive on Wearside looking to extend an unbeaten run on the road after winning two and drawing two of their four away games so far this season and Daniel Farke’s side will also know they level on points with the Black Cats if they can secure a win at the Stadium of Light. However, Farke was dealt a major injury blow last weekend when captain Ethan Ampadu was ruled out until the new year after sustaining a serious knee ligament injury during the first-half of last weekend’s home win against Coventry City.

There was more bad news on the injury front for Leeds when Bulgarian international Ilia Gruev suffered a knee injury as his side battled to a 1-1 draw at Norwich City in midweek. Farke confirmed the midfielder was to have a scan on Wednesday night to assess the severity of the injury and Leeds have now confirmed the 24-year-old has ‘significant’ damage to his knee and will undergo surgery ‘in the coming days’.

A statement released via the club website on Thursday read: “Leeds United midfielder and Bulgaria international Ilia Gruev sustained an injury to his right knee during the club’s Sky Bet Championship draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday, which saw him withdrawn in the 20th minute.

“Further assessment revealed Ilia has sustained a significant injury to his meniscus and will undergo surgery in the coming days which will require an extended period of rehabilitation. Everyone at Leeds United sends their best wishes to Ilia and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The injuries to Gruev and Ampadu mean Farke is likely to hand starts to Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell in Friday’s game at the Stadium of Light. Isaac Schmidt could feature after recovering from a glute injury but Manor Solomon (hamstring), Daniel James (hamstring) and Max Wober (knee) will all miss out.