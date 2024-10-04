Sunderland and Leeds United team and injury news with eleven ruled out - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:00 GMT

Sunderland and Leeds United meet on Friday night in the final fixture before the international break

Sunderland and Leeds United meet in an eagerly-anticipated clash at the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

The two sides are separated by just three points in the table, with Sunderland top and Daniel Farke’s side fifth. Both Farke and Regis Le Bris have a number of injury concerns ahead of the game, with a number of key players ruled out on both sides. Here’s all the team and injury news you need to know about ahead of the game...

Poveda has had a frustrating start to his time at Sunderland and suffered a muscle problem just ten minutes after coming off the bench during the win over Derby on Tuesday night. Expected to be out for four to six weeks.

1. Ian Poveda - out

Poveda has had a frustrating start to his time at Sunderland and suffered a muscle problem just ten minutes after coming off the bench during the win over Derby on Tuesday night. Expected to be out for four to six weeks. | Ian Poveda by Chris Fryatt

Leeds United's captain suffered a knee injury during the win over Coventry City last weekend and there are fears that he will be absent until the new year. A huge blow, though Ao Tanaka is a summer signing from Fortuna Dusseldorf impressing in his absence.

2. Ethan Ampadu - out

Leeds United's captain suffered a knee injury during the win over Coventry City last weekend and there are fears that he will be absent until the new year. A huge blow, though Ao Tanaka is a summer signing from Fortuna Dusseldorf impressing in his absence. Photo: George Wood

Ampadu's usual midfield partner, Gruev limped out of the draw with Norwich City in midweek. Leeds have confirmed he will now undergo surgery and is out for the foreseeable. Will likely mean Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell comes into the XI.

3. Ilia Gruev - out

Ampadu's usual midfield partner, Gruev limped out of the draw with Norwich City in midweek. Leeds have confirmed he will now undergo surgery and is out for the foreseeable. Will likely mean Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell comes into the XI. | Getty Images

Expected to return from a hamstring injury after the upcoming international break

4. Dan James - out

Expected to return from a hamstring injury after the upcoming international break Photo: Lewis Storey

