Ex-Sunderland player explains reason for joining new series of ITV reality show

The former Sunderland centre-back will be donning his skates this winter.

Ex-Sunderland defender Anton Ferdinand has explained the reasoning behind his decision to take part in next year’s edition of ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Earlier this week, the former Black Cat was confirmed as the seventh celebrity who will participate in the upcoming series of the long-running ice skating competition, scheduled for broadcast in early 2025. He will join the likes of Olympic legend Sir Steve Redgrave, The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann, and Coronation Street actor Sam Aston, among others.

Discussing his announcement on talkSPORT, the 39-year-old said: "I decided to sign up for the show because it's a challenge first and foremost. I'm in a new phase of my life since retiring from football and the one of the things I've missed about playing is the structure it gives you.

"Dancing On Ice will give me that focus but I'm also doing it for my daughter because she loves dance and performing arts. My son always had my football to shout about so this will give my daughter and me something to share."

Ferdinand, brother of former England and Manchester United icon Rio, retired from professional football in 2019 following a brief stint in Scotland with St. Mirren. He began his career at West Ham, making his senior debut on the opening day of the 2003/04 campaign.

The centre-back would then go on to sign for Sunderland in 2008, joining for an undisclosed fee and putting pen to paper on a four-year contract. In total, he recorded 95 appearances for the Black Cats, registering no goals and one assist in that time. After leaving the Stadium of Light, Ferdinand spent stints with QPR, Reading, and Southend United, as well as Turkish outfits Bursaspor and Antalyaspor, and Thai club Police United.

Ferdinand is not the first footballer to take part in Dancing On Ice. Other participants have included former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman, ex-Chelsea full-back Graeme Le Saux, and one-time Sunderland wide man Kevin Kilbane.