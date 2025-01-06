Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £12.5million Premier League transfer deal will likely have ramifications for Sunderland during the window

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the £12.5million signing of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Spurs have serious issues in goal with first-choice Guglielmo Vicario injured and Fraser Forster among those who have caught a sickness bug. Kinksy has kept 12 clean sheets in the Czech First League across 19 league appearances for Slavia Prague this campaign, with the club top of their domestic league, but has now made the move to the Premier League club after undergoing a medical over the weekend.

Spurs had been linked with a move for Sunderland’s number one goalkeeper Anthony Patterson repeatedly during recent windows, with the Black Cats fighting hard at the top end of the Championship. The 24-year-old has caught the eye of several clubs higher up the food chain, including Tottenham.

However, with Kinsky’s £12.5million move to Spurs now complete, it is unlikely that the Premier League outfit will continue their interest in Patterson, which hadn’t yet materialised into anything concrete in terms of formal bids. Patterson started for Règis Le Bris’ side last weekend as Sunderland defeated Portsmouth to move three points away from the automatic spots and 11 points clear of seventh place.

Patterson has established himself as a key first-team presence for his boyhood club in recent seasons and has featured in all but four of the Black Cats’ Championship outings so far this term. However, for his part, the player is uninterested in the noise.

When asked by The Echo whether he was aware of the transfer interest after the Sheffield United game, Patterson said: “No, like I always say, I'm a Sunderland player and I'm concentrating on this season and getting to Sunderland where they belong really.”