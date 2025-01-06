Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilson Isidor scored Sunderland’s winner against Portsmouth on Sunday

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has been named in L’Equipe’s Team of the Week of French talents playing their football abroad.

The forward scored his eighth goal of the season - and third in his last four outings - against Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon, sealing a 1-0 win for the Black Cats to move them to within two points of the automatic promotion places at the summit of the Championship. He then came close to doubling Sunderland’s advantage, but had a second goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

And his contribution has not gone unnoticed back in his home country. Isidor was included at the point of attack in L’Equipe’s weekly XI, alongside Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored a late equaliser to salvage a point for his side against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Other notable names to make it into the team are Burnley defender Maxime Esteve, who helped his side to a vital clean sheet in their 1-0 Lancashire derby victory over Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa full-back Lucas Digne, who shone in a 2-1 win over Leicester City, and former Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial, who scored for new club AEK Athens in a 4-2 triumph in the Greek top flight.

L’Equipe weren’t the only ones impressed by Isidor’s showing against Portsmouth either. Reflecting on the Frenchman’s decisive strike after the match, Pompey manager John Mousinho said: "We've made a sloppy mistake from our throw in and [Wilson] Isidor is one of the best centre forwards in the division. He's caught us out with good movement, it's a good ball as well, and he puts it in the back of the net.”

Elsewhere, Sky Sports pundit Iain Dowie added: “I liked him [Isidor] and I’d probably say he’s as good a player as there was on the pitch. Isidor’s finish was top draw and even the one he took when he was slightly offside was brilliant. He gave them something different and him and Mayenda have got a little partnership. Mayenda just needs to get a little more experience going forward. He did lots of good stuff but he’s raw and I am sure Regis Le Bris will know there is more to come from both of them - but I think Isidor is the real deal.”