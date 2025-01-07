Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland man has suitors in the Championship and Scotland this January

Hull City are “in talks” with Leeds United over a deal to sign former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt, according to reports.

The 22-year-old Liverpool-born forward was signed by the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United in January two seasons ago when it was thought he’d play just behind Ross Stewart as a number 10 but struggled to catch fire at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just a day after Gelhardt’s arrival on Wearside, meaning the Leeds forward was asked to lead the line for Sunderland. The youngster chipped in with six-goal contributions in 20 Championship matches for the Black Cats.

Since returning to Leeds United, the former Wigan Athletic man has struggled for game time under Daniel Farke, playing just 10 times in the league this season. Gelhardt had made just two Championship appearances so far during 2024-25 and played in one EFL Cup game during the current campaign so far.

However, reports have suggested that Hull City are to be leading the race to sign this month and have opened talks with the Whites over the young forward. That’s according to the Hull Daily Mail, which adds that talks are said to be underway between the two clubs. However, the Tigers are said to face significant competition from elsewhere in the Championship and in Scotland.