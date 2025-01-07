Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland and Stoke City man looks set to re-join Robbie Keane in Hungary

Former Sunderland and Stoke City man Rory Delap is “expected” to join Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, according to the latest reports.

The Black Cats signed Delap in 2005 under Mick McCarthy. Sunderland suffered relegation to the Championship and the midfielder was loaned to Stoke City after Roy Keane took over at the Stadium of Light, eventually joining on a permanent deal under Tony Pulis.

Stoke City, Pulis and Delap became famous in the football world for their use of the Republic of Ireland international’s lethal long throw, which could be as good as a set-piece in some situations. The discovery of Delap’s secret weapon came as a surprise to Sunderland fans, however, with no inkling of the player’s abilities shown during his short 13-game stint at the Stadium of Light.

Delap would go on to make 208 appearances for Stoke City before stints at Barnsley and Burton Albion, then hanging up his boots in 2013. Coaching stints at Derby County and a return to the Bet365 Stadium followed before Delap joined Robbie Keane at Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv as assistant manager.

Delap and his former Republic of Ireland teammate Keane were evacuated to Greece during the October 2023 Gaza–Israel conflict. The pair departed the club after helping the club to win the league and Toto Cup. However, fresh reports have stated that Delap is expected to rejoin Keane as assistant manager once again at Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.