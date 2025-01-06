Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of Sunderland players are said to be catching the eye at Selhurst Park.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace are “set to offer” around £20 million in an attempt to prise Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham away from the Stadium of Light this month, and are also keen admirers of fellow Black Cats talents Chris Rigg and Trai Hume, according to reports.

The Eagles have made a habit of signing emerging players from the Championship in recent years, and have enjoyed impressive returns on previous investments in the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Adam Wharton. To that end, TBR Football claim that the Premier League outfit are once again scouring the second tier for recruits, and have been suitably impressed with Bellingham, having “kept a close eye” on him this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Bellingham has shone for Sunderland in recent months, and has registered four goals and three assists across 23 outings so far. Indeed, his importance to Regis Le Bris’ side is such that they are still yet to win a game without him in the team this term.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

With that in mind, it is suggested that Palace have decided to make the teenager a “priority” this month, and could look to tempt Sunderland into a sale with a hefty offer. TBR Football go on to claim that Bellingham’s teammates, Rigg and Hume, are also on the Eagles’ radar, although there is no indication that they plan to firm up their interest in either player at the present moment in time.

As far as Bellingham’s immediate future on Wearside is concerned, the Black Cats find themselves in a position of relative security from a negotiating standpoint. The midfielder only put pen to paper on a fresh contract back in August, with his extended deal set to run until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Rigg signed his first professional contract with Sunderland over the summer, and is set to remain at the Stadium of Light until 2027. For his part, Hume last penned an extension in June 2023, with his deal also set to run until 2027. The Black Cats do, however, retain the option of extending his stay by a further year if they wish.