Confirmed - Ex-Sunderland man joins former Millwall player in surprise National League move
Former Sunderland and Millwall attacker Aiden O’Brien has signed for Woking in the National League.
The Republic of Ireland International won the League of Ireland title with Shelbourne FC last year under the stewardship of former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger Damien Duff.
O’Brien signed for Sunderland while the club were in League One back in 2020 and stayed for two years, making 53 appearances in all competitions and scoring 11 goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup back in 2023.
O’Brien was then infamously dropped by then-head coach Lee Johnson for Sunderland’s next league game following his Blackpool hat-trick. After leaving Sunderland, O’Brien has enjoyed stints at Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town, Gillingham and Sutton United. The 31-year-old attacker then signed for Shelbourne earlier this season before winning the title in Ireland.
However, the attacker has now signed with the National League side until the end of the season. Woking are currently 17th in the fifth tier of English football and are managed by former Wimbledon, Watford, Cardiff City and Millwall player Neal Ardley after he replaced Michael Doyle in the dugout late last year.
Woking’s Director of Football Jody Brown said about the move: “We felt adding attacking depth was important, and Aiden can play in multiple roles within our system, and will add composure and experience in the final third. Assistant manager Simon Bassey worked with Aiden at Portsmouth, and he played with Harry Beautyman at Sutton United - that familiarity is something we hope to be a positive in terms of Aiden settling in quickly.”
