Sunderland and Jobe Bellingham reportedly struck a “gentleman’s agreement” last summer.

The 19-year-old is expected to be the subject of transfer interest during the winter window despite signing a new deal with Sunderland just last summer. Arsenal are said to be keen on a deal for the England youth international, with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace also thought to be considering another bid after several failed attempts six months ago.

Jobe signed a new contract at Sunderland amid interest from several clubs after last season, and has progressed even further since, starring in the Championship for new head coach Régis Le Bris, with the Black Cats now competing at the top end of the table.

However, a fresh claim from the Football Transfers website suggests that Sunderland and Jobe have an agreement in place in the event of serious interest. Their report states: “According to sources, Arsenal scouts are closely monitoring Bellingham, who has impressed with his versatility and composure in Sunderland’s midfield.

“It is understood that the Championship club struck a gentleman’s agreement with the England U21 international during his contract negotiations last summer, allowing him to depart for a Premier League club should a suitable offer arise.”

Sunderland struck a similar agreement with Jack Clarke before his eventual departure. The winger left for Ipswich Town last summer in a deal worth around £15million, with the club not wanting to block the pathway of talented players if they do indeed outgrow the club.

Sunderland are thought to value Jobe at around the £20million to £30million mark. However, it is also thought to be highly unlikely the player will leave during the winter, though a big bid could leave Sunderland with a decision to make.