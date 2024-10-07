Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Black Cats winger will hope to make an impact in the Premier League this season.

Sunderland’s fine start to the new campaign has been achieved without a player many identified as their key man in recent seasons.

After a summer of speculation linked winger Jack Clarke with a move away from the Stadium of Light, the former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur man began the season with the Black Cats and scored in the opening day win at Cardiff City before providing an assist in a 4-0 home victory against Sheffield Wednesday eight days later. However, that win over the Owls would be Clarke’s final appearance for Sunderland after the Black Cats agreed a deal believed to be worth an initial £15m with Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

Clarke finalised a move to Portman Road in the final week of the summer transfer window and has gone on to experience mixed fortunes during the early stages of his time in Suffolk. With the international break provided a useful standpoint for reflection, we take a look at how the former Black Cats star has fared with his new club.

What did Clarke say about joining Ipswich Town?

He told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited to have joined the Club and can’t wait to get going. Ipswich have been on a really good trajectory over the last few years and the recruitment this summer has been very impressive, so this was always something I was going to be interested in.Speaking with Kieran McKenna really sells the Club and the journey it’s on, as well as what they’re still trying to achieve, and you’re almost silly if you don’t want to jump on board with the way things have been going. I try to be an exciting player and contribute goals and assists so I think the style of football here will suit me, so I just feel excited to meet the lads and get started now.”

A man of the match performance on debut

Clarke was handed an immediate debut just days after moving to Portman Road after he was named in their starting eleven for a Carabao Cup second round tie at League Two club AFC Wimbledon. Things didn’t exactly go to plan for the former Black Cats star as his side battled their way to a 2-2 draw at Plough Lane before exiting the competition with a defeat on penalties. Clarke had already left the pitch by the time the tie had gone to a shoot-out after he was replaced by Omari Hutchinson - but the winger had already done enough to earn the plaudits from one local journalist.

Writing in the East Anglian Daily Times, Alex Jones said: “A strong debut. Clever movement, loved being on the ball and relished when he had chances to take his man on. Ultimately just missed that final pass or killer shot to really help Town in the attacking third. Wimbledon’s right-back was immense throughout the game.7 (Man of the Match)”.

A first assist on his first start

After making substitute appearances in Premier League draws with Fulham, Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton, Clarke earned a first start as Ipswich faced Aston Villa at Portman Road. The former Spurs and Leeds United winger made a big impact in the opening stages as he provided an assist to allow Liam Delap to fire Kieran McKenna’s men in front with eight minutes on the clock. Villa hit back with goals from England striker Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers - but the hosts would not be denied and Delap’s second goal of the day ensured the Tractor Boys claimed a point.

That came just two weeks after McKenna had delivered a positive verdict on the former Sunderland winger, saying: “We weren’t getting hold of the ball enough and Jack Clarke I think is going to be a terrific asset for us in terms of wanting the ball all the time. He wants to hold the ball, he wants to hold off defenders, he wants to carry the ball up the pitch, he’s really clean technically and he gives us something completely different in that slot, and he did his defensive work really well.”

The stats behind Clarke’s time at Ipswich Town so far

As it stands, Clarke has made six appearances for the Tractors Boys and half of them have come as part of Kieran McKenna’s starting eleven. He was substituted in two of those three starts and is yet to find the net for his new club. He has provided that one assist for Liam Delap’s first goal against Aston Villa. Clarke is also yet to win a game in any competition with Ipswich, who are still looking for their first victory of the new season after experiencing a challenging return to the Premier League.