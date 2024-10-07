Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Sunderland's senior and academy players are spending time on loan elsewhere this season.

Sunderland have enjoyed a largely positive opening two months of the Championship season and head into the second international break of the campaign sat on top of the table.

New head coach Regis Le Bris has made a major impact since being appointed during the summer and he has overseen some major changes within the Black Cats squad. Several new faces arrived the summer transfer window came to a close in August - and a number of players across Sunderland’s first-team squad and academy ranks were sent out on loan to gain some valuable experience. But how are they faring so far this season?

Nectarios Triantis - Hibernian

The Australian international returned to Hibs for a second loan spell in August and has made four Scottish Premiership appearances since making his way back to Easter Road. However, Triantis will head into the international break on the back of being shown a red card for two bookings in Hibs 2-1 home defeat against Motherwell on Saturday.

Jay Matete - Bolton Wanderers

The midfielder joined the League One club on loan until the end of the season in August and will hope to add another promotion to his list of achievements. Matete has struggled to find a regular place in the Trotters side with just five of his 13 appearances coming in the starting eleven and has made substitute appearances in the last three games as Wanderers remained unbeaten over that time.

Nathan Bishop - Wycombe Wanderers

The former Manchester United academy goalkeeper started for the Chairboys in their first two League One fixtures of the season as they fell to defeats against Wrexham and Birmingham City. He also made an appearance in a Carabao Cup win against Northampton Town - but those trio of games represent the sum total of his involvement with Wycombe during the first two months of the season.

Adam Richardson - Hebburn Town

Sunderland youngster Adam Richardson enjoyed a winning start to his loan spell with Hebburn Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The academy goalkeeper joined the Northern Premier League Premier Division side last month and made a successful start to his time as a Hornet by helping Daniel Moore’s men to league wins against Lancaster City and Hyde United. However, Richardson was powerless to prevent Hebburn exiting the FA Trophy with a 3-0 home defeat against FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

Oliver Bainbridge - Kilmarnock

The versatile defender is currently on a season-long loan with the Scottish Premiership club and made a high profile debut in a 4-0 defeat against champions Celtic in August. Since then he has made a further five appearances including gaining experience in European competition during Europa Conference League meetings with FC Copenhagen and Tromso.

Matthew Young - Salford City

The highly-rated keeper impressed during a loan spell with National League North club Darlington last season and was handed an opportunity to impress in the EFL when he joined League Two side Salford City in August. The 17-year-old is yet to make a league appearance for the Ammies but has made three starts in the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Timothee Pembele - Le Havre

The France Under-23 international is spending the season on loan at Le Havre but it yet to appear for the Ligue 1 outfit after remaining as an unused substitute in defeats against Toulouse, Monaco and Stade Brestois.

Pierre Ekwah - Saint-Etienne

Pembele may be struggling for game-time since returning to France with Le Havre - but the same cannot be said of Black Cats team-mate Ekwah, who has played the entire game in Saint-Etienne’s last four Ligue 1 fixtures. There have been mixed fortunes during that time after Ekwah’s side suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat at Nice, battled to a 2-2 draw with Nantes and claimed maximum points from home wins against Lille and Auxerre.