Sunderland's outstanding home support compared to Championship rivals after 'bizarre' Leeds United draw

By Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Oct 2024, 19:00 GMT

The Stadium of Light was rocking once again on Friday night as Sunderland snatched a point in their meeting with Championship rivals Leeds United.

A heady concoction of delight and disbelief enveloped the Stadium of Light on Friday night as Sunderland supporters celebrated a bizarre last-gasp equaliser in the draw with Leeds United.

Despite taking an early lead with yet another goal from youngster Chris Rigg, the Black Cats looked to be heading towards their first home league defeat of the season as Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo put the visitors in sight of a big win in the race for promotion.

However, a remarkable turn of events saw the points shared as a serious error of misjudgement from Leeds keeper Illan Meslier saw an Alan Browne ball into the area spin beyond his grasp and into the net in the seventh minute of second-half injury-time.

The goal brought raucous celebrations from the home faithful as Regis Le Bris and his players enjoyed outstanding support from another sell-out crowd - but how does the Stadium of Light’s average attendance compare to Sunderland’s rivals across the Championship?

Here's how all 24 teams rank for their average home turnouts.

1. Championship home attendance table 2024/25

Here's how all 24 teams rank for their average home turnouts. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average home attendance: 11,440

2. 24th: Oxford United

Average home attendance: 11,440 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average home attendance: 11,694

3. 23rd: Luton Town

Average home attendance: 11,694 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average home attendance: 14,960

4. 22nd: Millwall

Average home attendance: 14,960 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandStadium of LightSupporters
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice