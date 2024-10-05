Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland drew 2-2 with Leeds United on Friday in front of a vocal home crowd

Chris Rigg has hailed the impact of Friday night’s crowd at the Stadium of Light in helping Sunderland to rescue a late point against Leeds United.

The Black Cats were trailing 2-1 heading into stoppage time, but were gifted an equaliser when Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier allowed an Alan Browne miscue to slip through his hands and over the line. As a consequence, Regis Le Bris’ side remain top of the Championship heading into the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

It was Rigg who opened the scoring against Leeds, however, with the teenager on hand to tap home his second goal of the campaign after Meslier initially produced a remarkable save to deny Dennis Cirkin. And speaking after the game to Sky Sports, the midfielder reiterated his desire to contribute more in the final third, as well as lavishing praise on the Black Cats’ support.

He said: “Like I said against Middlesbrough, I'm just trying to get in them areas and add goals and assists to my game. So, as you've seen today, I was in the right spot at the right time. It was a positive start and then we dropped off a little bit. But obviously, big games like this, you need the crowd and obviously you can hear them in the background. They didn't stop for 90 minutes and we can thank them, really.”

Sunderland’s next outing will come against Hull City on October 20th, with the EFL set to take a break while a number of players jet off on international duty. For his part, Rigg will be representing England’s U18s in a double header against Sweden and either The Netherlands or Ukraine, and the starlet was also quick to emphasise the need for Le Bris’ men to head into the coming fortnight on an positive note.

He added: “If you go into an international break with a point or a victory, I think it leads you on to a good next set of games. So, yeah, I think it was a brilliant point today.”